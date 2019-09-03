It's Playoff Time in Siouxland

Your Sioux City Explorers clinched a playoff spot in the 2019 American Association playoffs! The X's won the final game of the regular to clinch the South Division Wild Card and are looking to win the first American Association Championship in team history.

South Division Championship Series Games 1 and 2

Wednesday, September 4

and

Thursday, September 5

The Sioux City Explorers have made the playoffs for the 4th time in the last 6 seasons and will be hosting the Kansas City T-Bones in the South Division Championship Series for games 1 & 2 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Come to Mercy One Field at Lewis and Clark Park to support the X's in our chase for the championship.

Tickets are on sale now. Be sure to visit the X's website to buy your playoff tickets, to read up on all the end of the season action, and to meet all the Explorers on the playoff roster.

