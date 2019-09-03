Playoff Tickets on Sale Now as Saints Will Host Game Three And, If Necessary, Game Four and Five

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints claimed the North Division title on Monday and finished with the best record in the American Association. They will have home field advantage for as long as they are in the playoffs. The Saints open up the North Division Series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo with Games 1 and 2 slated for Wednesday and Thursday. The Saints will host Game 3 and, if necessary, Games 4 and 5 at CHS Field.

Game 3 will take place on Saturday, September 7 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for Game 3 are available now and can be purchased at saintsbaseball.com. They can also be purchased by visiting the Saints Box office at CHS Field at 360 Broadway Street, or by calling (651) 644-6659. Box Office hours are 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and will open up at 10:00 a.m. on the day of Game 3, September 7.

The schedule for the Division Series is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, September 4 @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7:02 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, September 5 @ Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7:02 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, September 7 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 (if nec.): Sunday, September 8 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 5:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if nec.): Monday, September 9 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7:05 p.m.

Ticket prices for the playoffs are the same as the regular season: $5 for berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $6 for bleacher seats, $12 for the drink rail, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for infield reserved and $18 for home plate reserved. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

