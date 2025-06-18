Sports stats



USL Miami FC

All Goals from Miami FC vs. Charleston Battery in the 2nd Half

June 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC YouTube Video


Check out the Miami FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central