Alger Secures SPHL Rookie of the Year Title
April 19, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Wednesday afternoon that Fayetteville Marksmen forward Austin Alger was named the league's rookie of the year award winner.
Alger led all SPHL rookies in point with 51 (21g, 30a) this season.
"He was our best player this year," said head coach Cory Melkert, "he just had the right attitude and attacked the game well. I'm proud of him for earning that honor it is well deserved."
A native of Livonia, Mich., Alger was an NCAA Division-I product of Canisius and played with current teammates Nick Parody and Grant Loven as a member of the Golden Griffins.
Aside from leading the league in rookie points, Alger also owned the title for most rookie powerplay goals in the SPHL this season.
This is the first rookie of the year award the Marksmen have received and the fourth overall for Fayetteville hockey. The town's last league rookie of the year was Jesse Biduke in 2010 (FireAntz).
