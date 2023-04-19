Rivermen Fall to Roanoke 3-2 - Face Must-Win Game Two

ROANOKE, VA - Despite a quick start and a first-period lead, the Rivermen fell in Game One of the President's Cup semi-finals 3-2 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Wednesday night.

Peoria was able to charge ahead with a short-handed goal in the mid-stages of the first period. Alec Hagaman backhanded a puck off the right-wing boards and chased it down in open ice. On a breakaway, Hagaman cut across the top of the crease and tucked a backhander just inside the left post to put Peoria up 1-0. Roanoke responded on the same power play to tie the game up 1-1. However, the Rivermen answered back on their first man-advantage of the series. Marcel Godbout, in his first action since mid-march rifled a wrist shot from the right-wing circle and into the back of the net. Godbout's goal, eerily reminiscent of his tying goal in Game Four of the Finals last season, put the Rivermen up 2-1 after 20 minutes.

The Rail Yard Dawgs came out of the gates storming in the second period. They were able to get two quick goals, one on the power play and one on even strength, to tie and then take the lead 3-2. It marked the first time Peoria had trailed in the post-season.

The Rivermen pressed hard in the third, getting quality chances and out-shooting Roanoke by a wide margin. Peoria had two goals waved off due to quick whistles or a covered puck. In the end, they could not replicate their third-period comeback from last year's finals Game Four and fell 3-2 to Roanoke in the first of a best-of-three semi-final series.

Peoria, facing elimination, will be forced to win Game Two on home ice this Friday night at Carver Arena. The Face-off for Peoria's second home of the post-season is set for 7:15 pm.

