Ice Flyers Farewell Gathering April 19

April 19, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - Fans can join the players and staff for one last goodbye at the Pensacola Bay Center tonight (April 19) from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the main entrance plaza of the arena. This event is free and open to the public. Fans in attendance will also receive a commemorative team photo. Photo and autograph opportunities will be available with players throughout the event.

Once again, the Ice Flyers would like to express their gratitude by thanking all of the organization's fans and partners for an amazing season. If you are interested in becoming an Ice Flyers Season Ticket Holder for the 2023-24 season, you can sign up now here!

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2023

Ice Flyers Farewell Gathering April 19 - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.