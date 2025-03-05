Alexy Returns to Stormers

March 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Pennsylvania native A.J. Alexy has rejoined the Lancaster Stormers for the 2025 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

The right-handed pitcher is the seventh player, and fifth pitcher, to sign with Lancaster for the upcoming campaign, which begins at Long Island on April 25.

Alexy, who will turn 27 in April, joined Lancaster in mid-August of 2024. The product of Twin Valley (Elverson, PA) High School went 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in his 14 regular season appearances, and struck out 21 opposing batters in 14 innings of work while allowing only eight hits. The right-hander also entered two of the Stormers' four post- season games.

He initially signed with the LA Dodgers in 2016 but went to the Texas Rangers' system in 2017. It was with the Rangers that Alexy made a quick rise to the Major Leagues in 2021 after posting a 1.66 ERA in 65 innings in the Texas farm system.

His big league debut with the Rangers came on August 30, 2021, with Alexy firing five shutout innings against the Colorado Rockies, garnering a 4-3 win. A week later, he threw six more shutout innings in a win over the LA Angels. He claimed another win against the Angels and lost at Yankee Stadium later in September.

He was 1-1 with an ERA of 11.57 in four relief outings in 2022, notching an August win in relief at Minnesota.

Prior to joining the Stormers in '24, Alexy pitched for Class AA Wichita in the Minnesota organization and with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association.

"A.J. is a guy we can depend on in our bullpen," said Peeples. "He was good for us in a variety of roles. He is a great human being and a very important part of our locker room."

Lancaster will open its home schedule at Penn Medicine Park against the Gastonia Honey Hunters, Friday, May 2 at 6:45 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.