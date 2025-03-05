Rich Hill Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former starting pitcher Rich Hill has been chosen as the 18th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Hill joined the Ducks in July of 2015 after having spent parts of 10 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. During that time, he was 24-22 with a 4.72 ERA in 197 games (70 starts). The lefty, who desired to become a starting pitcher once again, made two starts for the Flock, combining to pitch 11 scoreless innings and strike out 21 batters while only conceding two hits and three walks. On August 9 against the Camden Riversharks, the Boston native tied a franchise single game record with 14 strikeouts. The Red Sox subsequently purchased his contract from the Ducks the following day.

The former Cubs draft pick was called up to the Major Leagues by Boston just 29 days later, and he went on to finish the season by going 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA four starts. Since having his contract purchased from the Ducks, the 44-year-old has spent parts of 10 seasons in The Show, pitching for the Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. In 189 games (178 starts) since his return to the big leagues, Hill is 66-52 with a 3.66 ERA and 977 strikeouts to 316 walks over 938.0 innings pitched. Additionally, he has earned nearly $75 million in MLB contracts since his time on Long Island.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 2007-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, 2009-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, 2021)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher Rich Hill (2015)

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

