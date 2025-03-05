2025 Promo Schedule Part III

March 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars have announced Part Three of their 2025 Promotional Schedule, including plans for the fourth, and a Mutts Gone Nuts appearance!

Weekly Promos can be found here.

April/May Promos can be found here.

June Promos can be found here.

JULY

July 4th - Celebrate the Fourth; Firework megablast

July 5th - Patriotic Night; Golf umbrella giveaway (first 1500 adults, 15+)

July 6th - The Smurfs Day; Croc charms giveaway presented by Warehouse Cinemas (first 1000 kids 14 & under); Kids run the bases

July 16th - Dollar Dog Night; One dollar hot dogs; Mutts Gone Nuts appearance

July 18th - Wizards & Wands Night; Firework Friday

July 19th - Christmas Vacation in July; Ornament giveaway presented by Manitowoc (first 1500 adults, 15+)

July 20th - Mystery Night; Jersey tee giveaway presented by the Washington County Sheriff's Office (first 1000 kids 14 & under); Kids run the bases

*All promotions subject to change

