Albuquerque Edges El Paso, 9-8

Jimmy Herron led off the top of the ninth inning with a go-ahead home run in the Albuquerque Isotopes' 9-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Southwest University Park. The Isotopes have won the first three games of the series and are four games out of first place with nine games remaining in the second half.

The Chihuahuas trailed 8-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning with one out and nobody on base and rallied to tie the score on a two-run single by Chandler Seagle and a three-run home run by Daniel Johnson. Right fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the loss. It was his second straight game with multiple RBIs.

The Chihuahuas have lost five games in a row and they were eliminated from postseason contention Thursday.

Team Records: Albuquerque (36-30, 63-78), El Paso (28-38, 60-81)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Connor Seabold (1-1, 6.83) vs. El Paso RHP Jose Espada (0-0, 2.87). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

