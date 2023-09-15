OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 15, 2023

September 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (36-30/73-68) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (36-30/86-53)

Game #140 of 148/Second Half #67 of 75/Home #71 of 73

Pitching Probables: TAC-LHP Kyle Hart (4-4, 4.77) vs. OKC-RHP Tyson Miller (1-0, 1.64)

Friday, September 15, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: 1340 AM The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers can set a new Bricktown-era team record with a victory tonight as they seek their 87th win of the season when they face the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m...Tonight kicks of three straight games of ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! as the Dodgers will take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Dodgers t-shirt and there will be postgame fireworks presented by OG+E.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored all four of their runs in the sixth inning in a 4-2 win against the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Tacoma took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning when Cade Marlowe singled with the bases loaded and two outs. The Dodgers came back and took the lead in the sixth inning as they finished with four runs on five hits, starting the inning by going 5-for-6. Drew Avans led off with a single and scored on a RBI double by Miguel Vargas. Jake Marisnick continued a Major League Rehab Assignment and lined a RBI double to center field allowing Vargas to score and tie the game, 2-2. The Dodgers took the lead on a RBI single into center field by Ryan Ward that brought home Marisnick, and they added a fourth run when Ward scored on a wild pitch for a 4-2 lead. Tacoma put the tying runs on base with one out in eighth inning before Bryan Hudson escaped the jam, and Ricky Vanasco tossed a clean ninth inning to seal the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Tyson Miller (1-0) is scheduled to open tonight's bullpen game...Miller pitched Wednesday afternoon against the Rainiers, allowing one run and two hits, including a home run, over 1.2 innings with one strikeout. He inherited the bases loaded with one out in the fifth inning and prevented a run from scoring, but he surrendered a home run to Zach DeLoach on the first pitch of the sixth inning...Miller also opened OKC's last bullpen game Sept. 9 in Sugar Land with 2.1 scoreless innings, as he made his first start of the season. He allowed two hits and two walks and recorded four strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 2-1 road win...He started the season in the Milwaukee organization, and over four stints with the Brewers, posted a 5.79 ERA over seven relief appearances spanning 9.1 IP. He also pitched in 15 games with Triple-A Nashville this season, going 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA over 25.2 innings...He was designated for assignment by the Brewers July 8 and was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations July 12...He pitched in two games with the OKC Dodgers before making his LAD debut July 26 against Toronto. He was optioned to OKC July 30, DFA Aug. 2 and claimed by the Mets off waivers Aug. 4....He played in two games for Triple-A Syracuse and one for New York before being designated for assignment again Aug. 23. He was claimed by LAD Aug. 27 and made one appearance Aug. 29 against Arizona with 2.0 scoreless innings before being designated for assignment, clearing waivers and outrighted to OKC Sept. 1...Miller spent most of the 2022 season with Triple-A Round Rock, going 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and one save in 29 games (16 starts). He recorded 114 strikeouts against 40 walks over 89.2 innings and made four appearances (two starts) with the Texas Rangers...Miller was originally selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of California Baptist University.

Against the Rainiers: 2023: 5-7 2022: 5-7 All-time: 61-64 At OKC: 38-25

The Dodgers and Rainiers are playing their final series of the season this week and their second of 2023 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The teams last played a six-game series in Tacoma Aug. 8-13, which the Rainiers won, 5-1. It was the first time the Dodgers lost five games within a series since Aug. 26-31, 2021 at home against Las Vegas, going 40 six-game series between 1-5 results. Additionally, prior to that road series at Cheney Stadium, OKC had not opened a series with three straight losses since losing four in a row to begin a home series against Round Rock Aug. 9-12, 2022, going 26 series between 0-3 starts...The teams last played in OKC March 31-April 2 to open the 2023 season. The Dodgers took two of the three games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in a series with tons of offense. The Rainiers won the season opener, 14-8, before the Dodgers posted back-to-back walk-off wins in the final two games - 6-5, in 10 innings and, 10-9, in nine innings with Jahmai Jones providing walk-off hits in both wins...Through the first nine meetings of the season, Michael Busch led the Dodgers with 11 hits, four homers and 10 RBI against the Rainiers...Tacoma won the 2022 series between the teams, 7-5, marking the first time the Dodgers lost a season series to the Rainiers since 2014 when OKC went 0-4 in Tacoma and entered last season 2-0-3 over the previous five season series...Going back to last season, the Dodgers are now 8-14 in their last 22 games against the Rainiers...Each of the last four games between the teams have been decided by one or two runs.

Down the Stretch: The Dodgers have won four of the last five games, six of the last eight games, eight of the last 11 games, 10 of the last 14 games and 11 of their last 16 games. Their 11 wins in the last 16 games are tied for the most in the PCL since Aug. 27...The recent boost follows a 4-15 run from Aug. 5-26 as the Dodgers finished August with 10 wins (10-17), tied for second fewest in the league last month. OKC had not won fewer than 12 games in a month since May 2021 (9-14). It was the team's lowest monthly winning percentage since going 9-19 in August 2019.

The Big Picture: The Dodgers recorded their 86th win of the season Thursday night to improve to 86-53 and tie the team's Bricktown era (since 1998) single-season wins record. Only the 2015 Dodgers also recorded 86 wins, finishing the season 86-58...The Dodgers are tied for the most wins in the Minors with Triple-A Norfolk (86-54) and has had at least a share of first place in the PCL overall standings for all but seven days this season, holding first place from April 1-Aug. 25 and again since Sept. 2. They currently lead the overall Pacific Coast League standings by 4.5 games ahead of second-place Round Rock...The Dodgers own a 36-30 record in the PCL second half standings and are in a three-way tie with Albuquerque and Tacoma for fourth place, but trail first-place Las Vegas by 4.0 games...This season's OKC squad became the fastest PCL team to reach 50, 60 and 70 wins since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. They also became the second-fastest PCL team to reach 75 wins (117 games) since at least 2005, with the 2017 Memphis Redbirds doing it two games earlier (115 games). The fastest PCL team to reach 80 and 85 wins was also the 2017 Memphis Redbirds, who reached the 80-win milestone in 121 games (80-41) and the 85-win mark in 133 games (85-48)...During the Bricktown era (since 1998), OKC's best previous record through 139 games was in 2015 when the Dodgers went 84-55...OKC won the PCL's first-half title (50-23) and will host a best-of-three PCL Championship Series Sept. 26-28 against the winner of the second half.

Mound Matters: Four Dodgers pitchers combined to hold the Rainiers to two runs and five hits last night. In his fourth Triple-A start, Nick Frasso allowed two unearned runs and three hits over 5.0 innings with four walks and five strikeouts. Relievers John Rooney (3-1), Bryan Hudson and Ricky Vanasco closed out the game with four scoreless innings. The trio allowed a combined two hits and recorded four strikeouts from the sixth through ninth innings. Rooney earned the win, while Hudson got a hold and Vanasco recorded his first Triple-A save...Wednesday was the sixth time in the last seven games the Dodgers held an opponent to four runs or less as well as the 12th time in the last 16 games. Last night was also the fourth time in the last seven games the Dodgers allowed two runs or less and eighth time in the last 16 games...The 56 runs allowed by the Dodgers over the last 16 games are fewest in the PCL and the team has posted a 3.19 ERA over that time frame. For comparison, El Paso has allowed a league-high 133 runs over the same span and no other PCL team has allowed fewer than 64 runs...Last night was the sixth time in the last seven games the Dodgers held an opponent without a home run (3 HR), 12th time in the last 14 games (5 HR) and 13th time in the last 16 games (6 HR). Their six homers allowed over the last 16 games are fewest in Triple-A. The Dodgers also did not allow an extra-base hit for the second time in the last five games...Tacoma went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position yesterday and opponents are now 6-for-47 (.128) with RISP over the last five games...Over the last 21 games, the Dodgers are 11-10. They have allowed 23 runs total over the 11 wins, but have allowed 73 runs in the 10 losses (7.3 rpg), with at least eight runs in six of the 10 defeats.

Better Call Dahl: David Dahl picked up a hit last night as he extended his season-best hitting streak to 11 games, going 1-for-4. During the streak, Dahl is 13-for-43 (.302) with seven extra-base hits and eight RBI. It is the longest active streak by an OKC player, the fourth-longest hitting streak by an OKC player this season overall and tied for the third-longest active streak in the PCL...Last night snapped his stretch of four consecutive games with an extra-base hit, however his 21 doubles since joining OKC June 20 lead the league and his 26 doubles overall this season are his most in a season since 2019 with the Colorado Rockies (28)...Following a 3-for-40 start after joining the Dodgers, Dahl has batted .335 (56x167).

Getting MIggy With It: Miguel Vargas doubled and finished with a RBI, walk and run scored last night. He has hit safely in each of the first three games of the series, going 4-for-11 with two doubles, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. He has also drawn a walk in five straight games...Over his last 10 games, Vargas is 13-for-34 (.382) with four doubles, two homers, 11 RBI and 11 walks, reaching base in 24 of 45 plate appearances (.532 OBP)...Over his last 25 games, Vargas is 33-for-89 (.371) with 19 RBI and 23 walks. During that time (since Aug. 15), Vargas ranks third in the PCL in batting average, second in OBP (.496), fourth in OPS (1.058) and paces the circuit in walks.

Tale of Two Outs: Yesterday the Rainiers scored both of their runs with two outs, and over the first three games of the series, Tacoma has scored 12 of their first 16 runs with two outs, going 12-for-40 (.300). With less than two outs over the first three games of the series, the Rainiers are 9-for-66 (.136). Over the last 15 games, opponents are 48-for-175 (.274) with two outs, scoring 36 of their 56 runs (64 percent)...On the other hand, the Dodgers went 0-for-7 with two outs Thursday after going 8-for-16 Wednesday. Over the last 33 games, the Dodgers are batting .219 (75x342) with two outs, including .180 with runners in scoring position (25x139).

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jake Marisnick made the second appearance of his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC last night and he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a RBI and run scored. He also played seven innings in left field. He opened his rehab assignment Tuesday after being placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List July 19 with a left hamstring strain.

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward recorded his 90th RBI of the season last night, becoming the 13th OKC player during the Bricktown era to notch at least 90 RBI. He leads the team and ranks tied for fourth in the league in RBI. His previous career high was 84 RBI set in 2021 with High-A Great Lakes...John Rooney earned his second win in his last three appearances last night, throwing two scoreless and hitless innings with two strikeouts. Over his last nine games, Rooney has allowed one run and four hits across 14.1 IP, holding opponents 4-for-46 (.087)...After each of the first two games of the series eclipsed three hours, Thursday night's game was completed in 2 hours, 22 minutes.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.