Bees Drop a 5-2 Decision to Aces

September 15, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but did not score again until the ninth as they drop a 5-2 decision to the Reno Aces on Thursday night. Michael Stefanic led off the game with a walk and then scored from first on a double by Trey Cabbage. Reno tied the game with a run in the bottom of the first and then took the lead with two runs in the fourth off of Salt Lake starter Jake Kalish (8-11). The Aces would add single runs in the sixth and eighth for a 5-1 lead before the Bees tried to rally in the ninth.

With one out, Jose Gomez walked and, one out later, Trey Cabbage walked. Kevin Padlo singled home Gomez to being up Livan Soto as the potential tying run, but he grounded out to end the game. Eight different Bees had a hit, but no one had more than one, as Salt Lake went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left eleven runners on base.

