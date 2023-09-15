2023 Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner & Golf Tournament Announced

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Nolan Ryan Foundation announced the dates for the 2023 Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner & Golf Tournament. The dinner will take place on October 15 at Kalahari Resorts & Convention Center, while the golf tournament on October 16 has sold out.

Two-Time NBA Champion and 10x NBA All-Star for the San Antonio Spurs, David Robinson, will be in attendance for this intimate, once-in-a-lifetime dinner. Robinson will sit down with Ryan Sanders Baseball Owner and CEO, Reid Ryan, for a short program as Robinson discusses his Hall of Fame career with the crowd. To register for a table or become a sponsor, click here.

"We are incredibly honored that David Robinson will be joining us this year and discussing his remarkable career and life," Mary Conley Thompson, Director of the Nolan Ryan Foundation said. "The Nolan Ryan Foundation Dinner & Golf Tournament make a major impact on the scholarships and grants issued by the foundation every year. These awards change the lives of many Central Texans and we could not be more thrilled to have this event back at Kalahari for a second consecutive year."

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Nolan Ryan Foundation scholarship and community grant programs. The Nolan Ryan Foundation's mission is to provide resources for youth, education, and community development in the Central Texas area. In the last year, the Nolan Ryan Foundation has given approximately $275,000 in scholarships and community grants.

The Nolan Ryan Foundation would like to thank the following businesses for their generous support:

Presenting Sponsor: Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Auction Sponsor: Jay & Michelle Young, King Operating Corporation

Dinner Sponsor: Dell Technologies

Golf Tournament Sponsor: Don Sanders

The Nolan Ryan Foundation began in 1990 in Alvin, Texas and relocated to Round Rock in 2017. The foundation became the non-profit arm of the Round Rock Express.

