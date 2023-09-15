Bielak Strikes Out Six As Space Cowboys Fall 4-1

SACRAMENTO, CA - Following a high-scoring affair in their previous game, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-86, 22-44) dropped a pitcher duel 4-1 versus the Sacramento River Cats (63-77, 29-37) on Thursday night at Sutter Health Park.

For a second straight night, the River Cats jumped out to a lead in the first on a lead-off single by Tyler Fitzgerald, a wild pitch, a groundout, and a sacrifice fly. RHP Brandon Bielak (L, 1-4) got out of the inning without any further damage and sat the side down in order in the second.

Sugar Land had their best early scoring chance in the top of the third. César Salazar drew a lead-off walk and was replaced on the bases by Marty Costes thanks to a fielder's choice. David Hensley ripped a single to right, ending the night for RHP Joe Ross. RHP Sean Hjelle (W, 3-6) walked Corey Julks to load up the bases, but a pair of ground balls prevented Sugar Land from scoring, maintaining a 1-0 River Cats lead.

Sacramento added on two more runs in the third on a two-run homer from Fitzgerald, widening the River Cats lead to 3-0. Bielak gave up just three more hits during the remainder of his outing, striking out six across 5.2 innings of work.

The Space Cowboys got their first run of the night in the top of the sixth when Andrew Knapp launched an opposite-field homer to left center, his second of the year for Sugar Land. David Hensley reached on a fielding error with one out in the seventh, but a double play ended the frame, and Pedro León singled to begin the eighth but was stranded at second base. Sacramento plated an extra-run in the bottom of the eighth and LHP Erik Miller (S, 12) locked down the save with a scoreless ninth.

Trailing 2-1 in the series, Sugar Land continues their six-game tilt with Sacramento on Friday night. The Space Cowboys are scheduled to throw RHP Misael Tamarez while the River Cats will counter with RHP Mason Black for an 8:45 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online and seen on MiLB.TV.

