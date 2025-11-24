Alanna Smith Is Co-DPOY for a Reason
Published on November 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Co-DPOY for a reason
Alanna Smith brought clamps, rim protection, and the highest defensive rating this season!
#WNBADefenseWeek
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
