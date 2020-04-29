Adrian College Returns to Winterfest 2020

TOLEDO, OH - Winterfest 2020, presented by ProMedica, welcomes the return of Adrian College with back-to-back Division III NCAA hockey games featuring both the Men and Women teams playing on the Marathon outdoor rink.

The Bulldogs women's team will play their first outdoor hockey game in school history against Trine University on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. Then, following the women's game at 5 p.m., the Bulldogs men's team take the ice for their third outdoor hockey game in school history against Aurora University.

In Adrian College's first appearance at Winterfest in 2014-15, the men's team lost 6-1 to the U.S. National U-18 Team.

"We were fortunate enough to play in the original Winterfest back in the 2014-15 season and it was a memory that will never be forgotten," said Adam Krug, Adrian College head coach. "The city of Toledo has long been a hockey town, and this proved that, yet again. We're thrilled that Winterfest 2020 is on the horizon and it'll be exciting for both, our men's and women's, teams to compete this time around."

The first "modern-era" collegiate outdoor hockey game was played on Oct. 6, 2001 when Michigan State and Michigan played in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. By the end of the 2020-21 season, there will be 36 NCAA Division 1 men's hockey games played outdoors.

"There's no better way to wrap up Winterfest than to have both of Adrian College's hockey teams play games," said Toledo Walleye General Manager Neil Neukam. "The men's team brought home the Harris Cup last season and the women's team is equally successful being ranked in the Top 10 in the country. We are also thrilled to welcome Trine University and Aurora University to Fifth Third Field for this truly unique experience."

Winterfest 2020 is an 18-day community-wide outdoor celebration that kicks off on December 17, 2020. Fifth Third Field will again be converted from a baseball field into an outdoor hockey rink. In addition to the Adrian College Men's and Women's hockey double-header, the Toledo Walleye will play two ECHL outdoor hockey games on December 26 and for the first time at home on December 31. There will also be youth, high school and adult hockey at the outdoor rink. Kids and adults alike will enjoy a Rockefeller Center-like experience during community open skates.

Individual and group tickets to the Adrian College Men's and Women's outdoor hockey double-header game will go on sale at a later date. Tickets will be available at www.toledowalleye.com. Tickets are all general admission and will be good for admission to both the women's and men's hockey games.

Adrian College men's and women's hockey season ticket holders will receive the outdoor Winterfest tickets as part of their 2020-21 season ticket packages.

Toledo Walleye season ticket holders will also receive Adrian College men's and women's doubleheader Winterfest tickets as part of their 2020-21 Winterfest packages.

Winterfest ticket and group packages are currently available by calling 419-725-9255 or by visiting www.toledowalleye.com/winterfest.

