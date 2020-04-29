Royals Unveil 20th Anniversary Season Logo

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals unveiled Wednesday its logo for the team's 20th anniversary season, set to begin at Santander Arena in October 2020. Season, flex and group tickets are available by calling 610-898-7285.

This season's emblem features a first in the lineage of team anniversary logos; the 2020-21 edition introduces a prominent purple shield with an orange outline and band across the front. This is the second time orange will be included in a Royals primary mark; in 2015-16, Reading used orange to signify its strong affiliation with the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Royals will unveil its home schedule in the coming weeks. Among highlights, this season will have two Education Day Games following the success of the last season's first-ever school day contest, pres. by Customers Bank.

Reading is one of five teams in league history to compete for 20 consecutive ECHL seasons in their city, joining South Carolina, Florida, Wheeling and Johnstown.

