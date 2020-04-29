Orlando Solar Bears to Sell Face Coverings and T-Shirts to Benefit Feeding Children Everywhere

April 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the sale of team-branded t-shirts and face coverings, with net proceeds to support Feeding Children Everywhere. The product launch follows the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) recommendation that cloth face coverings be worn in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Solar Bears-branded t-shirts and face coverings can be found at the Orlando Solar Bears Team Shop website at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop/relief. The items are available at $10 for one face covering, $25 for one t-shirt or $30 for a relief bundle featuring both items.

All orders for face coverings and t-shirts raising funds for Feeding Children Everywhere are being sold as PRE-ORDER ONLY. All orders will be fulfilled once normal business operations resume. Please continue to keep in touch with us via our website and social channels for more information.

The use of cloth face coverings is not intended to replace other recommended measures to limit the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing hands and refraining from touching your face. Please visit the CDC website for more information.

Feeding Children Everywhere is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the vision of a hunger-free world in our lifetime. Since 2010, FCE has activated more than 800,000 volunteers to package and distribute over 127 million meals to children and families in need.

Together, Feeding Children Everywhere and the Orlando Solar Bears are helping to break the cycle of hunger and hopelessness. Learn more at www.feedingchildreneverywhere.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.