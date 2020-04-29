Mavericks Announce Limited Home Schedule Dates for 2020-21

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced six home dates for the 2020-21 regular season Wednesday morning. The Mavericks will release all 36 home dates at Cable Dahmer Arena at a later date.

Opening Night

October 17, 2020

vs. Tulsa Oilers

The Mavericks will kick off the 2020-21 regular season at Cable Dahmer Arena against longtime rival Tulsa.

New Year's Eve

December 31, 2020

vs. Idaho Steelheads

The Mavs annual NYE tradition rolls on against divisional foe Idaho. Ring in 2021 and say sayonara to 2020 with the Mavs' biggest night of the regular season.

Military Appreciation Weekend

January 15-16, 2021

vs. Idaho Steelheads

The Mavericks salute those who serve our country with a weekend-long celebration of our nation's armed forces and military veterans. Ticket discounts for military members will be announced for this weekend's games.

Teddy Bear Toss

January 23, 2021

vs. Tulsa Oilers

It's the feel-good night of the year. After the Mavs score their first goal of the night, fans are invited to throw stuffed animals onto the ice. Last year, the Mavericks set a franchise record with 4,717 bears collected for organizations who then distribute the toys to local children in need.

First Responders Night

February 13, 2021

vs. Idaho Steelheads

The Mavericks honor our community's everyday heroes who surround us with First Responders Night. Local police, fire and EMT workers will be eligible for discounted tickets.

Season ticket plans on sale now for the 2020-21 season. Choose from 9, 18 or 35 game plans with tickets as low as $12. For more information, go to kcmavericks.com/seasontickets or call/text (816) 252-7825.

Tickets for single games will go on sale in September. Sign up for Mavs Mail to be notified with presale offers at kcmavericks.com.

