Adirondack Signs Hans Gorowsky for 2019-20

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced that they have signed forward Hans Gorowsky for the 2019-20 season.

Gorowsky, 24, signed with the Thunder following his senior season at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. The Lino Lakes, MN native picked up his first two professional goals on March 17th, 2019 in a 6-3 victory over the Reading Royals.

"I'm so excited to return to Glens Falls this season," Gorowsky said. "I had an incredible experience last spring after my college season and felt that there wouldn't be a better place to develop on and off the ice. The coaches gave me an awesome opportunity. The training staff and front office were amazing. The season can't come fast enough!"

Prior to joining the Thunder, Gorowsky tallied 50 points (26 goals, 24 assists) in 136 games for the Chargers. The 5'10, 181-pound forward played two seasons in the North American Hockey League for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, where he recorded 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 114 games.

