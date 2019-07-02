BCCCA Finalizes Purchase of Royals' Assets

Reading, PA - The Berks County Convention Center Authority (BCCCA) has completed its acquisition of the Reading Royals' assets, the team announced Tuesday. The Royals and the BCCCA announced in January that the acquisition of assets would take place on or about June 30 to keep the team at Santander Arena. The ECHL Board of Governors approved sale of the Royals to the BCCCA in June.

"We're happy with the team's progress since the asset-purchase announcement," said General Manager David Farrar. "Our team was honored at the ECHL League Meetings with the greatest increase in revenue from season memberships and mini-plans compared to this time last year. We're excited to highlight more additions for our fans over the next few weeks that will enhance the family-friendly experience at Santander Arena."

Here are some examples of the BCCCA's impact since the asset purchase of the Reading Royals.

The Royals extended the contract of Head Coach Kirk MacDonald, announced Nick Luukko as the team's assistant coach and signed forward Frank DiChiara to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season. The team will make its next player signing announcement after Independence Day weekend.

The Royals' new fan-friendly approach brings reduced walk-up ticket costs and special pricing for kids and veterans.

The team announced a brand-new Kids Club, partnering with Applebee's, YMCA of Reading and Berks County and Schuylkill Valley Sporting Goods. The partnership provides exclusive fun for kids 12 and under at Santander Arena this season, including a kids ticket to five Royals games, exclusive team events, and meal vouchers to select Applebee's locations. Learn more: royalshockey.com/kidsclub.

Ticket sales are up 30% from this time last season.

The Lion's Den Team Store (corner of 8th and Penn) is stocked with new merchandise for the 2019-20 season and is open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the offseason.

The Royals have increased their presence in the community, serving Berks County at events for the Opportunity House and Relay For Life. Additionally, the club has appeared at Arts on the Avenue and Community Days and will take part in Wyomissing's 4th of July Parade. Reading will be giving back to the community in July and August at the Opportunity House, Hope Rescue Mission and Humane Society of Berks County.

The Royals will play their first-ever Education Day game on Jan. 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. vs. Maine, featuring an educational component for K-12 students that attend the game. For more info: http://bit.ly/RoyalsEducation

The BCCCA and the Royals have helped maintain and expand the team's corporate partnerships around Berks County. Boscov's, EnerSys and Stratix Systems have partnered with the Royals for the 2019-20 season. Additionally, all Royals away games will air on BCTV (Ch. 15 Comcast, Ch. 19 Service Electric).

Reading has bolstered the team's front office staff by adding General Manager David Farrar, Director of Ticket Operations Dakota Procyk, Director of Marketing Matt Christine, Director of Corporate Sales & Sponsorships Chris Powell and Business Development Manager John Ginder.

Mini-plans and season ticket memberships are on sale for the 2019-20 regular season, which begins at home for the Royals Sat., Oct. 19 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Maine. The home opener will feature a massive block party with games, food and a special "Downtown Alive" concert on Penn Street outside Santander Arena. Visit royalshockey.com/restoretheroar or call 610-898-7825 for more information.

Incorporated August 29, 2006 the Berks County Convention Center Authority, with SMG as the management company, oversees the operations of the Santander Arena and the Santander Performing Ares Center in the City of Reading, PA. Combined the two buildings have seen over 7.6 million fans enjoy shows, sporting events, conventions and public gathering since 2001.

