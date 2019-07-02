Fuel Add First Defenseman to Preseason Roster

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Tim Shoup for the 2019-20 season.

Shoup, 23, comes to Indy after playing his first professional season for the Manchester Monarchs. The 6'0, 190-pound defenseman played for the new Fuel Head Coach Doug Christiansen in Manchester, tallying two goals and 11 assists in 43 games. The native of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania played his junior hockey for the USHL's Indiana Ice before attending Dartmouth College for four years.

During his college career, Shoup appeared in 107 NCAA contests over four seasons at Dartmouth College. While with the Big Green, Shoup scored seven goals and 18 assists eventually serving as an assistant captain during his senior season. Familiar with the Circle City, Shoup played one season for the USHL's Indiana Ice, helping the team to a Clark Cup Championship in 2013-14 and earning himself a spot on the USHL All-Rookie Team.

With the Shoup signing, the Fuel have one defenseman and one forward signed for the 2019-20 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

