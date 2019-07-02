Defenseman Patrick McCarron to Return for 2019-20 Season

July 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Patrick McCarron for the 2019-20 season.

The second returner in the defensive corps for the Everblades, McCarron is coming off a career-high 27-point campaign in his first season with Florida in 2018-19.

"Patrick is a glue guy, a real leader that cares about his teammates and the team's success," Ralph said. "He has continued to evolve his game into an elite shutdown defenseman that contributes offensively as well."

McCarron, a native of Toronto, Ontario, was a steady force on the blueline in his second professional season. He logged ice time in 70 games to lead all 'Blades players and was third among defensemen with 25 assists.

"The Everblades staff and fans made me feel at home right away last year," McCarron said. "I'm thrilled to be back in Florida to try and compete for a Kelly Cup."

Following his strong regular season in 2018-19, McCarron then suited up in all of Florida's 16 games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs and registered three assists. He has played in 26 career games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs over his first two seasons in the ECHL.

Prior to joining the Everblades, McCarron played for the Toledo Walleye in his rookie season in 2016-17. He tabbed nine goals and 19 points in 54 games for the Walleye to help lead them to a first-place regular season finish in the Western Conference. McCarron also saw three games of action with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League that same season.

Before turning pro, McCarron played four seasons for Cornell University from 2013-17. He notched 12 career goals and 50 points in 123 games for the Big Red.

As a senior in 2016-17, McCarron served as an alternate captain for Cornell and guided the team to an NCAA Tournament berth. He more than doubled his previous career-high for points as a senior, netting 25 points on six goals and 19 assists. McCarron was named to the ECAC All-Tournament Team and the All-Ivy League Second Team on the heels of his standout senior year.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena for the 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the Norfolk Admirals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.