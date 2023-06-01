Adams, Salt Lake Claim 7-6 Walk-Off Win in Extras

June 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Salt Lake City, UT - With the game tied, 6-6, in the 10th frame, the Isotopes failed to scratch a run across in the top half while the Bees loaded the bases for Jordyn Adams who drew a four-pitch walk to drive in his seventh RBI of the game and give Salt Lake a 7-6 extra-inning, walk-off win Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes fall to a season-low 10 games below .500. Additionally, the club has lost five games in-a-row, the longest steak this year and longest since a six-game skid from Sept. 15-21, 2022.

-Albuquerque suffered its fourth walk-off loss of the season and first since May 13 at Las Vegas (7-6). It is also the third walk-off loss in extra frames in 2023 (also: Round Rock twice). Additionally, it's the first walk-off loss via a walk since Aug. 12, 2021, at Sugar Land when Jose Siri drew a bases-loaded free pass.

-The Isotopes fall to 0-3 in extras with all three instances coming on the road. The first two extra-inning contests came in Round Rock (also: April 25 and April 28).

-The Isotopes plated two runs in the opening frame, bringing their MiLB-leading opening inning run tally to 58.

-Five of the Isotopes six runs came with two outs. Aaron Schunk, Michael Toglia and Coco Montes each drove in a run while Yorvis Torrealba plated two.

-The Bees' Jordyn Adams belted two homers, the 10th time an opposing player connected on two dingers in a game and first since Round Rock's Justin Foscue May 27.

-Albuquerque pitching allowed just six hits on the night, the fourth-fewest relented this year. However, the club issued seven free passes, the 11th time this year the Isotopes staff surrendered at least seven walks.

-Offensively, the Isotopes were held to six hits, the 11th time the club has been held to six hits or fewer.

-Albuquerque played its 32nd error-free game of the year. The club is tied for the third-fewest errors in the PCL (35).

-Montes extended his on-base streak to nine with his 11th homer and two walks. During the span he is slashing .325/.400/.700 with one double, one triple, four homers, six RBI and five walks. He also has four homers in his last five games. Montes' 72 hits are the second-most hits in all of MiLB (leader: Ronny Mauricio, 74, Syracuse).

-Yonathan Daza's eight-game hitting streak ended after a 0-for-4 night. During the stretch, he slashed .385/.415/.513 with six multi-hit contests, two doubles, a homer, six RBI and one walk. It's his longest hit streak this year and longest since a 12-gamer May 7-21, 2022 with Colorado.

-Toglia collected one base knock, a double, and an RBI in five at-bats to extend his hit streak to eight games. During the span, he is slashing .297/.350/.486 with four doubles, one homer and six RBI. It's his second longest streak of the year (10, April 25-May 5

-Schunk drove in one run to extend his RBI streak to four-straight games. Additionally, he has an RBI in seven of his nine contests, 12 RBI over span.

-Torrealba collected his first double (and extra-base hit) of the year. Additionally, he has an RBI in two-straight games and drove in two for the first time since Aug. 27, 2022, with High-A Fresno.

-Matt Koch worked his 23rd game of the season, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League (also: Nick Robertson, Oklahoma City).

-The Isotopes held Bees' slugger Jo Adell without a homer for the first time in eight games this season.

-Adams' seven RBI are the second-most against the Isotopes this season (most: 8, J.J. Matijevic May 2 and Fernando Tatis Jr.)

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bess meet for game four of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm at Smith's Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send Ryan Rolison to the hill for a rehab start while Salt Lake is slated to start Kenny Rosenberg.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.