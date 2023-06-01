Reno Falls to Oklahoma City in Tight, Interrupted Affair

Oklahoma City, OK - The Reno Aces (31-23) couldn't hold a late lead in a gut-wrenching 7-5 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (39-15) Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

After a 91-minute rain delay, the Aces had to pull standout starter Brandon Pfaadt after just three innings and 59 pitches. Reno trailed 2-1 following the delay before mustering two runs with an RBI single from Dominic Canzone and a sacrifice fly from Yairo Muñoz.

The Aces kept it rolling into the fifth, spurred by a Buddy Kennedy one out walk. Dominic Miroglio doubled Kennedy home and then scored on a Phillip Evans RBI single. Oklahoma City didn't lay down, matching the Aces' two runs to pull within one in the bottom of the inning.

The most impactful play of the night came in the top of the seventh. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Miroglio grounded into a 5-4-3 triple play. Oklahoma City rode the stunning turn into the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs en route to its second win of the series.

The six-game set continues Friday night at 5:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Alek Thomas: 2-for-5

- Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-2, 2B, RBI

- Phillip Evans: 1-for-4, RBI

- Yairo Muñoz: 1-for-3, RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 1-for-4, RBI

- Raffi Vizcaíno: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 R/ER

Following their trip to Oklahoma City, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th. In a six-game series, they will face the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

