El Paso Spanks Las Vegas 20-5

The El Paso Chihuahuas tied their team record with 23 hits in Wednesday night's 20-5 win at Las Vegas Ballpark against the Aviators. The 20 runs and 15-run margin of victory both set new season highs. El Paso has scored 35 runs through the first two games of the series.

El Paso second baseman José Iglesias went 5-for-6 with three home runs and eight RBIs. His hit, home run and RBI totals all tied single-game Chihuahuas' records. Third baseman Jantzen Witte went 4-for-6 with a grand slam and seven RBIs. It was the second grand slam of the year for El Paso. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten also had four hits Wednesday.

Iglesias' first home run came in the top of the first inning, giving the Chihuahuas first inning runs in each of their last five games. El Paso has won six of its last seven games. Reliever Aaron Brooks pitched a scoreless outing Wednesday and didn't allow any runs in 10 appearances in May.

Team Records: El Paso (25-28), Las Vegas (23-30)

Next Game: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-4, 10.62) vs. Las Vegas RHP Adrian Martinez (0-2, 10.80). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

