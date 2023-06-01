OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 1, 2023

June 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Reno Aces (31-22) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (38-15)

Game #54 of 150/First Half #54 of 75/Home #24 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-1, 3.91) vs. OKC-RHP William Cuevas (2-1, 5.45)

Thursday, June 1, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers look to take the lead in their series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series between the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League is tied, 1-1, and the first-place Dodgers have seven more wins overall this season than second-place Reno...Tonight the Dodgers will try to avoid their first back-to-back losses since a season-high three-game losing streak May 3-5 in El Paso. The Dodgers have not lost consecutive home games this season.

Last Game: The Reno Aces evened their series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers with a 6-5 win Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Trailing 1-0, the Dodgers answered with four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead. Yonny Hernández belted a three-run homer out to left-center field and Drew Avans later connected on a RBI single for a 4-1 advantage. Reno scored four runs in the fourth inning to regain the lead, 5-4, including a two-run homer by Jake Hager. Hunter Feduccia then tied the score, 5-5, in the bottom of the fourth inning with a RBI single. Thomas' RBI double in the fifth inning gave Reno a 6-5 edge as the Aces then held the Dodgers scoreless over the final five innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: William Cuevas (2-1) is set to make his 10th appearance and eighth start with OKC tonight...Cuevas last started May 26 in Sacramento and allowed three runs and four hits over 5.0 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts, and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 5-4 win. He reached 5.0 innings in a third straight outing and for the fifth time in his last six appearances...Although opponents are batting .233 overall against Cuevas, he has allowed 12 homers in 38.0 innings, accounting for 17 of the 23 runs he's allowed. His previous outing marked the first time in five starts he did not give up a homer...Cuevas was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week for April 24-30 by Minor League Baseball. During Game 2 of the Dodgers' April 27 doubleheader against Sacramento, he pitched 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed one hit and hit one batter as the Dodgers went on to a 1-0 victory. He recorded five strikeouts while retiring 15 of 17 batters faced...Cuevas spent parts of the 2022 season playing in Korea and Mexico, appearing in two games with the KT Wiz in the Korea Baseball Organization and one start for the Diablos Rojos del México in la Liga Mexicana de Béisbol. He missed most of the season due to an elbow injury...His most recent Major League appearance was Sept. 28, 2018 with the Boston Red Sox...The native of Caracas, Venezuela made his MLB debut April 28, 2016 with Boston against the Yankees and originally signed with Boston as a free agent June 2, 2009...Tonight is Cuevas' first career appearance against the Aces.

Against the Aces: 2023: 1-1 2022: 6-6 All-time: 35-29 At OKC: 23-15

The Dodgers and Aces meet for their first of two series this season and lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams later play July 25-30 in Reno...The teams split their 2022 season series, 6-6, as they played 12 games against one another in a span of 24 games. The Dodgers won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 14-19, 2022 in Reno, while the Aces won the May 24-29, 2022 series, 4-2, in OKC...OKC scored eight or more runs in five games against Reno last season and 10 or more runs three times. Both teams posted a shutout in the season series...Jason Martin led OKC with 13 hits and 14 RBI against the Aces last season, while Jake Lamb hit a team-leading four homers...The Dodgers and Aces have split each of their last three season series and OKC has not won a season series against Reno since the 2015 season when OKC went 3-1. The Dodgers are 0-2-4 in season series against the Aces since.

Race to the Top: The Pacific Coast League's top two teams playing one another in early June may have playoff implications although the teams just passed the one-third point of their 2023 schedules. The PCL season is split into halves in 2023, with the first half ending June 25 after 75 games. The winner of the first half - the team with the best record in the 10-team league - will serve as host of a League Championship Series starting Sept. 26, meeting the second-half winner for a best-of-three series. The International League will do the same, and each Triple-A league champion will then advance to Las Vegas for the 2023 Triple-A National Championship Game Sept. 30.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers are 16-4 since May 9 - with all four defeats by one run - and sit 23 games above .500 with a 38-15 record overall. Their 38 wins are the most among all teams in the Minors and only the 40-18 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in all of affiliated professional baseball, but have played five more games than OKC...OKC's 38 wins are the most by an OKC team through 53 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 18 losses through 53 games or fewer than 19 losses through 54 games...OKC reached 35 wins quicker than any team in the PCL since 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL team to 35 wins since 2005 was the 2012 Fresno Grizzlies, who picked up their 35th win in Game 51. The previous fastest OKC team to 35 wins was the 2015 Dodgers, who reached the win total in 55 games...After a 20-6 start, the Dodgers lost four of their next five games, including their longest losing streak of the season at three games and their lone series loss of the season in El Paso. However, the Dodgers have since rebounded with wins in 17 of the last 22 games, including a 10-game win streak May 9-19...After not recording a win streak of at least six games since July 2019, the Dodgers have now put together three such streaks this season, as well as two winning streaks of at least seven games since April 22...OKC is 17-6 so far at home - tied for the most wins in the league at home, but OKC has the best home winning percentage at .739. The Dodgers have won 11 of the last 14 games and are 14-4 over the last 18 games in Bricktown. Tonight they look to avoid consecutive losses in OKC for the first time this season.

Yon The Reg: Yonny Hernández hit his first homer of the season last night and went 2-for-4 with a double as he extended his hitting streak to 12 games - the longest of the season by an OKC player and the second-longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, he is 15-for-42 (.357) with four doubles, a home run, six RBI, nine walks and nine runs scored...The last OKC player with a hitting streak of at least 12 games was Miguel Vargas, who had a 14-game streak Aug. 13-28, 2022. It's the second-longest hitting streak of Hernández's career, trailing only a 17-game streak in 2016 with the DSL Rangers...His .431 OBP this season leads the team and ranks eighth in the league...Yesterday's homer was just the sixth of Hernández's career, spanning 622 games and 2,551 plate appearances between the Majors and Minors. He last homered June 1, 2022 while playing for Reno against Tacoma, but that was while the switch hitter was batting left-handed. Last night Hernández hit a homer from the right side of the plate for just the second time in his career and first time since July 30, 2018 with Single-A Hickory against Charleston.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Jahmai Jones doubled in a sixth consecutive game Wednesday as he extended his hitting streak to eight games (11x21) and pushed his on-base streak to 16 games. He went 2-for-3 with a double, run scored and HBP, reaching base in three of four plate appearances. Over his last 11 games, Jones is 11-for-24 (.458) with six doubles, 11 walks and three HBP, reaching base in 25 of 39 plate appearances (.641 OBP). He has reached base in 18 of his last 24 plate appearances over six games, getting on base at least three times in four of the six contests. He has reached base at least twice in each of his last eight games overall...Jones ranked second in the PCL in May with a .500 OBP and his eight doubles were tied for fourth.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann picked up a hit, scored a run and walked twice Wednesday as he extended his on-base streak to 20 games - the second-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player. He is 20-for-65 (.308) during the streak with five doubles, four homers, 17 RBI, 17 walks and 18 runs scored, while posting a .464 OBP...Over his last four games, Mann is 7-for-17 with a double, home run, six RBI and six runs scored...After slashing .233/.314/.400 through May 2 (25 games), he is slashing .323/.475/.597 since May 3 (19 games)...His 20 doubles pace the PCL and are tied for second-most in all of the Minors, while his 24 extra-base hits are tied for 10th in the league.

Hit Me Up: The Dodgers finished with 10 hits last night, reaching double digits for the fourth time in the last six games after hitting the mark just twice in the 25 games prior. Over the last six games, the team is batting .279 (58x208) with 37 runs and 22 extra-base hits...Yesterday marked the third straight game the Dodgers pieced together an inning of at least four runs...The Dodgers had three total extra-base hits last night and have 10 extra-base hits through their first two games of the current series...However, OKC's .250 AVG this season remains lowest in the PCL, as are the team's 439 hits, while their 518 strikeouts are second-most in the league...Yonny Hernández's home run last night was the team's first in a four-game span.

Close Calls: Including last night, 11 of the Dodgers' last 16 games have been decided by one or two runs. Of those 16 games, nine have been one-run contests, with seven of the last 11 games decided by one run. The Dodgers are now 15-5 in one-run games this season but have dropped four of the last six one-run games they've been involved in...So far in 2023, 27 of 53 games have been decided by two runs or less, with OKC going 21-6 in those games.

Mound Matters: The six runs allowed by Dodgers last night were tied for the most over the last 20 games (third time) and the 12 hits allowed were the most in the same 20-game period. It also marked the most hits allowed in a home game since April 2 vs. Tacoma (also 12). After starting the game 2-for-10, the Aces finished 10-for-27 (.370)...The Dodgers bullpen did not allow a run over last night's final 4.2 innings, however, as four pitchers combined to allow five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Including last night's performance, the bullpen in May posted a 1.94 ERA (24 ER/111.1 IP), .174 BAA (67x384) and 1.00 WHIP (111 H+BB)...OKC's 4.09 overall ERA this season is lowest in Triple-A and the team put together a Triple-A-low 3.39 ERA in May. In the 20 games since May 9, the Dodgers own a 2.78 ERA - lowest in Triple-A and second-lowest in all of the Minors during the span.

Around the Horn: Drew Avans went 2-for-4 Wednesday and has now hit safely in six straight games, going 8-for-24 with a double, five RBI and four walks. His 40 walks this season are third-most in the PCL and he leads the Dodgers with 35 runs scored...With a series tied, 1-1, through three games, the Dodgers are 4-1 in Game 3 when attempting to regain the edge in the series...OKC has not committed an error in a season-high six straight games. They've committed only one error over the last eight games and two errors in the last 10 games...Including last night, four of the Dodgers' 15 losses this season have been in games they led by three or more runs.

