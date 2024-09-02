Aces Sign Queen Egbo to Seven-Day Contract

September 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The back-to-back World Champion Las Vegas Aces announced today that they have signed third-year pro Queen Egbo to a seven-day contract. She will wear number four when she suits up tomorrow for the Aces against the Chicago Sky.

Egbo was originally drafted by the Indiana Fever with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. As a rookie, she averaged 7.2 points and 6.3 rebounds while blocking 1.2 shots per game, and was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

Midway through the 2023 season, the Fever traded Egbo to the Washington Mystics in exchange for Amanda Zahui B. Between the two teams, she averaged 4. 8 points and 4.3 rebounds over 37 games while connecting on 50.0 percent of her field goal attempts.

The Mystics dealt Egbo to the Connecticut Sun on May 7, 2024, in exchange for Bernadett Hatar and a second round pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. The Sun waived her on June 5, and Egbo signed a hardship contract with the Los Angeles Sparks on June 22. Los Angeles waived her one week later.

Egbo averages 5.6 points and 5.0 rebounds for her career.

The Houston, Texas, native played collegiately at Baylor where she averaged 9.5 point and 7.0 rebounds during her four-year career, helping the Bears to the 2019 NCAA Championship.

