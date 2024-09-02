Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics - September 3

September 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings begin a crucial week of games on Tuesday night when they host the Washington Mystics. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman will be on the call, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The Wings and Mystics are currently tied for 10 th place at 9-23 on the year and are two games behind both the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream, who are tied for eighth at 11-21. The top eight teams in the standings at the end of the season qualify for the WNBA Playoffs. In addition to Washington on Tuesday, Dallas will face Atlanta on Friday and Chicago on Sunday.

Dallas and Washington have met twice already this season, playing a set of back-to-back games in DC back in June. The Mystics won both contests - 97-69 on June 22, and 92-84 on June 23 - against a shorthanded Wings squad which was playing without Satou Sabally, Maddy Siegrist and Jaelyn Brown. Natasha Howard has averaged a Wings-best 22.5 points per game against the Mystics this season, which included a 26-point showing in Game 2 of the season series.

2024 Wings-Mystics Schedule & Results

6/22 at WAS L, 69-97

6/23 at WAS L, 84-92

9/3 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

WAS leads the all-time series 41-40

Game Status Report

Stephanie Soares - Questionable (left knee)

Notable Storylines

Playoff Push

The top eight teams qualify for the WNBA Playoffs and the Wings are currently tied for 10 th place, but are looking to make up ground. Dallas has won three of its last four to stand at 9-23, with eighth-place Chicago at 11-21 and having lost six straight. With its win last night, Atlanta moved into a tie with Chicago at 11-21, but has lost four out of its last five. The Wings have games this week against all three teams that are currently within reach of that No. 8 seed, tipping off with Washington on Tuesday, Atlanta on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. The Wings have just eight games remaining in the regular season.

Record-Setting Show For Arike

Arike Ogunbowale matched the WNBA record for three-pointers made in a game with nine on Sunday against the Indiana Fever. Kelsey Mitchell first set the standard on Sept. 8, 2019, before Jewell Loyd tied it on July 7, 2023. Ogunbowale's nine triples is tops in Wings franchise history, besting the previous record of eight made threes set by Riquna Williams on Sept. 8, 2013. Ogunbowale has another opportunity to etch her name atop a Wings franchise list on Tuesday, as she is just four made free-throws away from becoming the all-time leader in that category.

