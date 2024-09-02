Natasha Cloud Suspended After Reaching Technical Foul Limit

NEW YORK - Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud has been suspended one game without pay after receiving her seventh technical foul of the 2024 season, the WNBA announced today.

Under WNBA rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game upon receiving a seventh technical foul during the regular season. For every two additional technical fouls received during that regular season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended for an additional game.

Cloud incurred her seventh technical foul with 4:24 left in the second quarter during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces. She will serve her suspension on September 3 when the Mercury hosts the Atlanta Dream.

Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi also received her seventh technical foul with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter of the same game. That foul, however, was rescinded upon league office review and her total for the season remains at six.

