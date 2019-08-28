Abercrombie Ties Franchise Home Run Record in Comeback Win

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (53-42) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 3-2 at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Goldeyes took the lead on a two-out, three-run home run from Reggie Abercrombie. It was Abercrombie's 90th home run in a Goldeyes' uniform, which ties Josh Mazzola for the franchise record. Rey Pastrana started the rally with a one-out single to centre, and the Goldeyes put the tying run on base when Tyler Marincov reached on a dropped flyball by left fielder Abel Arocho.

Mitchell Aker and Cameron McVey combined for a scoreless top of the ninth with McVey stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base to earn his second save of the season.

The RailCats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Daniel de la Calle tripled to right with one out and came home on Daniel Gardner's groundball to second.

Colin Willis hit a two-out, popfly double to left in the top of the fifth that scored Marcus Mooney from first to make it 2-0.

Justin Kamplain (2-1) picked up the win in relief for the Goldeyes with a scoreless top of the eighth.

RailCats' starter Justin Sinibaldi (5-7) took the loss, allowing three unearned runs on five hits over seven and one-third innings. Sinibaldi walked one and struck out four.

Goldeyes' starter Parker French took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits over seven. French walked five and struck out two.

Marincov's 14-game hitting streak came to an end.

