Abercrombie Ties Franchise Home Run Record in Comeback Win
August 28, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (53-42) beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 3-2 at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Goldeyes took the lead on a two-out, three-run home run from Reggie Abercrombie. It was Abercrombie's 90th home run in a Goldeyes' uniform, which ties Josh Mazzola for the franchise record. Rey Pastrana started the rally with a one-out single to centre, and the Goldeyes put the tying run on base when Tyler Marincov reached on a dropped flyball by left fielder Abel Arocho.
Mitchell Aker and Cameron McVey combined for a scoreless top of the ninth with McVey stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base to earn his second save of the season.
The RailCats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Daniel de la Calle tripled to right with one out and came home on Daniel Gardner's groundball to second.
Colin Willis hit a two-out, popfly double to left in the top of the fifth that scored Marcus Mooney from first to make it 2-0.
Justin Kamplain (2-1) picked up the win in relief for the Goldeyes with a scoreless top of the eighth.
RailCats' starter Justin Sinibaldi (5-7) took the loss, allowing three unearned runs on five hits over seven and one-third innings. Sinibaldi walked one and struck out four.
Goldeyes' starter Parker French took a no-decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits over seven. French walked five and struck out two.
Marincov's 14-game hitting streak came to an end.
Game three of the three-game series is Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. Kevin McGovern (11-7, 4.11) faces right-hander Nile Ball (2-2, 4.21). Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.
