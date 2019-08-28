Sinibaldi's Stellar Start Not Enough in 3-2 Loss to Goldeyes

August 28, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA - A 2-0 lead with two outs into the bottom of the eighth and the fourth straight quality start from Justin Sinibaldi wasn't enough on Wednesday night at Shaw Park as the Gar SouthShore RailCats fell to the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 3-2. Following Wednesday's loss, Gary is 0-7-1 in its last eight series and are a season-worst 21 games below .500.

Gary (37-58) took the opening lead of the night with a run in the second. Danny De La Calle tripled to right-center with one out before scoring on Daniel Gardner's RBI groundout to second base.

The RailCats scored their last run in the fifth to go up by two. Marcus Mooney walked with one out before Colin Willis brought him around to score with a two-out RBI double to shallow left.

Winnipeg (53-42) went in front for good with all three of its runs in the eighth. Rey Pastrana ended Sinibaldi's run of 10 straight hitters retired with a one-out single to center. Tyler Marincov then reached on a dropped fly ball by Abel Arocho in left. After Wes Darvill lined out to left for the second out of the frame, Reggie Abercrombie belted a two-out, three-run home run just over the wall in left-center for the final runs of the night.

Gary put the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first in the ninth but were unable to score. Tommy McCarthy walked on four pitches to begin the inning before being pinch-run for by Andy De Jesus. De La Calle then moved McCarthy up to second with a sacrifice bunt. Gardner then lined out to left for the second out of the frame before Ray Jones kept the inning going with a walk. Mooney followed Jones with a groundout to third to end the game.

Sinibaldi (5-7) was charged with his second straight loss after allowing three unearned runs on five hits and a walk over 7.2 innings. The right-hander struck out four and didn't allow a single baserunner to reach third until the fifth inning.

Justin Kamplain (2-1) picked up the win with a scoreless bottom of the eighth while Mitchell Aker recorded a hold after recording the first out of the ninth. Cameron McVey (2) secured the win in the save with the final two outs of the ninth.

Gary concludes its five-game, six-day road trip on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. in Canada at Shaw Park against Winnipeg. RailCats' rookie right-hander Nile Ball (2-2, 4.21) opposes Goldeyes' southpaw Kevin McGovern (11-7, 4.11) in the series finale.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Saturday, Aug. 31st to conclude the season vs. Lincoln. Saturday's game is at 4:10 p.m. and is Oktoberfest, presented by Berey Bros., and features a team card set giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Sunday's game is also another AccessAbilities Signature Saturday and Kids Run the Bases.

Ticket packages for the 2019 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.