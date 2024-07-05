A Week Clarke Caswell Won't Forget

Seattle, WA - It's been a whirlwind week for Swift Current Broncos forward Clarke Caswell.

The Brandon, MB native was selected 141st overall by the Seattle Kraken during day two of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday and is now fully immersed in his first NHL Development Camp at the Kraken Community Ice Plex.

Caswell, who watched the draft at home with his parents, grandparents, siblings, and billet family from Swift Current said he wasn't nervous as he watched the draft unfold.

"It was awesome seeing my name," said Caswell. "You never know if you are going to get drafted or not so when it happened it was definitely a surreal moment and it's something I'm forever grateful for."

Without attending the draft in person, Caswell missed out on the opportunity to receive a jersey from the Kraken on the big stage but that didn't stop his father Brent and billet dad Adam Thompson from doing their best to replicate the moment.

The two quickly left the celebration, headed to the local sports store in Brandon, and snatched up all the Kraken jerseys and hats they had in the store and brought them back to the party.

"I had no idea what they were up to," laughed Caswell. "They have always been like that with every team I've played on. They always buy all the gear and the jerseys; it was cool to see. It was great to have my family and everyone around at that moment. They have all done so much for me and helped me get to this point in my career and I can't thank them all enough."

After receiving the official call from the Kraken, Caswell packed his bags and began his 1648-kilometer trek to the pacific northwest for his first NHL Development Camp. While he may be in foreign territory, he won't be too far removed from many familiar faces. The Kraken camp features eight players with WHL ties, including Jagger Firkus of the Moose Jaw Warriors and Berkley Catton of the Spokane Chiefs.

"Everything is so high tech and brand new here in this facility and the players and staff have been great," added Caswell. "Being around all the pros here and seeing how hard they work makes you realize what it takes to get to the next level. Its important I bring that mindset back to Swift Current and make sure we're all pushing and doing the little things right."

Kraken development camp will wrap up this afternoon.

