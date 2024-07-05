Eleven 2023-24 Winterhawks Invited to NHL Development Camps

July 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Eleven members of the 2023-24 Winterhawks roster have earned invitations to NHL development camps, many of which are already underway.

Six of the 11 players heard their names called at the 2022 and 2023 NHL Entry Drafts, including signed Florida Panthers prospects Marek Alscher and Josh Davies, signed San Jose Sharks prospect Luca Cagnoni, signed Detroit Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson, Seattle Kraken prospect Tyson Jugnauth and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Carter Sotheran.

Gabe Klassen and James Stefan each earned pro contracts following stellar 20-year-old seasons in Portland and are appearing at their respective NHL club's camp this month. Klassen put pen to paper with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins back in June and is appearing at the Pittsburgh Penguins' camp, while Stefan is hitting the ice with the Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers, with whom he signed an entry-level deal in March.

Rounding out the list, goaltender Jan Špunar, forward Marcus Nguyen (now a member of the Brandon Wheat Kings) forward Josh Zakreski are each camping with familiar faces after earning camp invites. Špunar and Nguyen are set to join Davies and Alscher in Florida at the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers' development camp, while Zakreski is putting in work with Sotheran in Philadelphia.

The full list of 2023-24 Winterhawks participating in NHL development camps follows below. Congratulations to each of these players and best of luck at camp!

2023-24 Winterhawks Invited to NHL Development Camps

Last Name First Name Hometown NHL Team Height Weight Position

Alscher Marek Kladno, Czechia Florida Panthers ('22 Draft) 6'3 ¬Â³ 198 D

Cagnoni Luca Burnaby, B.C. San Jose Sharks ('23 Draft) 5'10" 179 D

Danielson Nate Red Deer, Alta. Detroit Red Wings ('23 Draft) 6'2" 188 C

Davies Josh Airdrie, Alta. Florida Panthers ('22 Draft) 5'10 ¬Â³ 200 LW

Jugnauth Tyson Kelowna, B.C. Seattle Kraken ('22 Draft) 6'1 ¬Â³ 162 D

Klassen Gabe Prince Albert, Sask. Pittsburgh Penguins (FA Signing) 5'10 ¬Â³ 178 C

Nguyen Marcus Calgary, Alta. Florida Panthers (Camp Invite) 5'10 ¬Â³ 180 RW

Sotheran Carter Sanford, Man. Philadelphia Flyers ('23 Draft) 6'3" 198 D

Špunar Jan Olomouc, Czechia Florida Panthers (Camp Invite) 6'3" 199 G

Stefan James Laguna Beach, Calif. Edmonton Oilers (FA Signing) 6'0" 186 RW

Zakreski Josh Saskatoon, Sask. Philadelphia Flyers (Camp Invite) 5'11" 191 LW

