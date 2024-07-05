Terik Parascak Signs Entry-Level Contract with Washington Capitals

July 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars are thrilled to announce that forward Terik Parascak has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

Parascak, 18, was selected 17th overall by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Draft held in Las Vegas. The Lethbridge, AB native is now the fifth Cougar in franchise history to be selected in the first round.

Parascak had an outstanding rookie season in 2023-24 with the Cougars, amassing 105 points (43 goals, 62 assists) in 68 games. His impressive performance not only led all WHL rookies in points and goals but also set several Cougar rookie records, including goals (43), assists (62), points (105), and plus/minus (+49). During the 2024 postseason, Parascak continued to shine, contributing 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in 12 games and proving to be a vital player for Prince George.

"He is one of the smartest players I have ever coached with a desire to get better every day," said GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb. "He has earned this and the future is so exciting for the Prince George Cougars and Washington Capitals."

Currently, Parascak is attending the Capitals Development Camp, where he is joined by his Cougar teammates Zac Funk and captain Hudson Thornton. Parascak got the opportunity to share his moment with his teammates when signing his contract.

