Nguyen Becomes Fourth Wheat King to Attend NHL Development Camp

July 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Throughout the week, NHL teams announced their development camp rosters and actually kicked their camps off, complete with invites to three Brandon Wheat Kings' players. With their celebrations in full swing, the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers took a little longer to announce details of their camp, but when they did the camp roster contained a promising note for Wheat Kings' fans.

The Panthers announced today that forward Marcus Nguyen will attend their development camp as an invitee this season. Their camp begins on Monday, July 11 and runs until Thursday, July 11.

Nguyen, a 2004-born forward, was acquired earlier this offseason from the Portland Winterhawks in exchange for prospect forward Reed Brown. The hope is Nguyen will bring his speedy, tenacious style of play to the Wheat Kings this season, something the Panthers no doubt hope to see from him at camp next week as well.

Last season with the Winterhawks, Nguyen set a career-high in points for the third consecutive campaign, having steadily built up each season he's been in the league. He posted 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points (a career-best in every category) and followed it up with an even more impressive eight goals and 17 points in 18 playoff games.

The other three Wheat Kings invited to development camps this week were forward Dominik Petr with the Toronto Maple Leafs, defenseman Charlie Elick after being drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets, and goaltender Carson Bjarnason, who is a draft choice of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Nguyen has previously attended an NHL development camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

