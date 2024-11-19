A Referee POV for Columbus Crew vs LAFC: MLS Cup 2023

"Without Courage, you cannot do anything..."

These were the words from Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy on the eve on the 2023 MLS Cup final. Courage is a distinctive facet of the Crew's style of play, but it was not the only example of it around that match. Courage was required of the visiting LAFC squad, playing in a front of a rowdy, intimidating Columbus crowd. Courage was required of LAFC leaders Carlos Vela and Giorgio Chileinni, both of whom it was speculated, may be playing their final professional match. And finally, from the center referee, Armando Villareal, who would undoubtedly have to make key decisions in the most high-pressure match of the season.

Experience all the drama, beauty, and sound of MLS Cup 2023 between Columbus Crew and Los Angeles Football Club.

