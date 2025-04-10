A Gift for the Birthday Boy| USL Championship Goal of the Week: Week 5 Winner
April 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Check out the Phoenix Rising FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2025
- Match Preview: New Mexico United vs. North Carolina FC - North Carolina FC
- Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Republic FC and Wilton Rancheria Launch Inaugural Native American Heritage Scholarship - Sacramento Republic FC
- Playa Bowls Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner - Lexington Sporting Club
- Abdellatif Aboukoura Wins USL Championship Player of the Month - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Orange County SC - Sacramento Republic FC
- USL on CBS Premiere Delivers Record Regular-Season Viewership for USL Championship - USL
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Detroit City FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs Detroit City FC
- Margaritha, Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 5
- Postmatch Reaction: Phoenix Rising 2 - San Antonio FC 1
- Rising Defeat San Antonio FC 2-1 to Secure First Victory
- Phoenix Rising to Play FC Tulsa in Third Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup