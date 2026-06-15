A First USL Championship Goal for Kelp!!!

Published on June 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







Lasse Kelp scored his first goal in the USL Championship in second half stoppage time to lift Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 1-0 victory against Indy Eleven at F.N.B. Stadium on Saturday night, earning the Hounds their third consecutive victory in league play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 15, 2026

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