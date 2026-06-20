A Costly BC Interception Leads to a DEEP Touchdown Bomb to Kenny Lawler

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell finds Kenny Lawler deep in the endzone, capitalizing on a BC interception.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2026

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