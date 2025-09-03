A Classic on the Prairies: Cinematic Recap Presented by SiriusXM

Published on September 2, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Get front row seats as Saskatchewan and Winnipeg battle to the bitter end yet again on OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.