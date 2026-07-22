USL Charleston Battery

A Bicycle Kick for Forster Ajago!?!?

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video


Emilio Ycaza converted from the penalty spot to earn the Charleston Battery a 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday night at Patriots Point after Forster Ajago had put Republic FC ahead early in the second half.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026


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