9.7.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots YouTube Video







Augustine Williams scored a pair of first-half goals as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to break a four-game winless streak as Williams became the ninth player to record 100 goal contributions in USL Championship history.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.