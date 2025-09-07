USL Oakland Roots

9.7.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots YouTube Video


Augustine Williams scored a pair of first-half goals as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to break a four-game winless streak as Williams became the ninth player to record 100 goal contributions in USL Championship history.

Check out the Oakland Roots Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 7, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central