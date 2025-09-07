9.7.2025: Oakland Roots SC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Augustine Williams scored a pair of first-half goals as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC took a 2-0 victory against Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum to break a four-game winless streak as Williams became the ninth player to record 100 goal contributions in USL Championship history.
