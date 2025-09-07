9.6.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
Russell Cicerone recorded a goal and assist while Rodrigo López also found the net as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium, giving Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins victory against his former club as Sacramento moved closer to a postseason berth.
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2025
- Blake Ties Franchise Record for Goals in USLC Era - Indy Eleven
- Rhode Island FC Falls, 1-0, to Louisville City FC in Physical Eastern Conference Battle - Rhode Island FC
- Rowdies Lose Out, 2-0, To Sacramento - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Battery Clinch Playoff Spot with 2-1 Win Over Indy, Jennings Bags Brace - Charleston Battery
- Hadji Barry Debuts, Panayotou Scores Winner as Hartford Tops Miami FC on the Road - Hartford Athletic
- Opportunistic Republic FC Takes Down Tampa Bay Rowdies - Sacramento Republic FC
- Orange County SC Left Stunned in 4-0 Loss to Detroit City FC - Orange County SC
- Rising Keeps Clean Sheet Against Vegas - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Keeps Clean Sheet in 0-0 Draw Against Las Vegas Lights FC - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.