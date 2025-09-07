9.6.2025: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Russell Cicerone recorded a goal and assist while Rodrigo López also found the net as Sacramento Republic FC took a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium, giving Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins victory against his former club as Sacramento moved closer to a postseason berth.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.