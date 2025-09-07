9.6.2025: Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







Jack Panayotou scored the only goal as Hartford Athletic took a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium, giving the visitors a bounce-back result after their midweek defeat to solidify their place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference playoff positions.







