9.6.2025: Miami FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Jack Panayotou scored the only goal as Hartford Athletic took a 1-0 victory against Miami FC at Pitbull Stadium, giving the visitors a bounce-back result after their midweek defeat to solidify their place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference playoff positions.
