9.6.2025: FC Naples vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

FC Naples YouTube Video







FC Naples extends unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches, as first-half stoppage-time goals from Karsen Henderlong, Julian Cisneros propel newcomers to 2-1 win and first victory against Greenville Triumph SC at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.







