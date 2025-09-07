9.6.2025: FC Naples vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
FC Naples extends unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches, as first-half stoppage-time goals from Karsen Henderlong, Julian Cisneros propel newcomers to 2-1 win and first victory against Greenville Triumph SC at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
