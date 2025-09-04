9.3.2025: Westchester SC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights
Published on September 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
USL League One all-time leading scorer Emiliano Terzaghi scored the winner before 18-year-old USL Academy product Landon Johnson tallied his second professional goal to help Richmond Kickers record 2-0 victory at Westchester SC, secure back-to-back victories for first time this season.
