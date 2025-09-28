9.27.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Greenville Triumph SC tallies second consecutive shutout victory, defeats Spokane Velocity FC, 1-0, as Chapa Herrera converted from the penalty spot in the 38th minute at Paladin Stadium.







