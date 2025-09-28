9.27.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. Greenville Triumph SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video
Greenville Triumph SC tallies second consecutive shutout victory, defeats Spokane Velocity FC, 1-0, as Chapa Herrera converted from the penalty spot in the 38th minute at Paladin Stadium.
Check out the Spokane Velocity FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from September 27, 2025
- Lee Reaches 200 Matches as Triumph Earn Crucial Shutout - Greenville Triumph SC
- Tormenta FC Crushes Richmond Kickers in 4-2 Victory - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Portland Takes Down Texoma with Second Straight Shutout - Portland Hearts of Pine
- FC Naples' 4-0 Victory Clinches Playoffs in Inaugural Season - FC Naples
- Kickers Fall, 4-2, to Tormenta on the Road - Richmond Kickers
- Los Pájaros Fall 0-1 - Texoma FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Velocity FC Stories
- Spokane Velocity FC Falls to First-Place Chattanooga Red Wolves in High-Stakes Showdown
- Spokane Velocity FC Draws Against Union Omaha On The Road
- Spokane Velocity FC Show Gritty Offense in Draw Against Texoma FC
- Spokane Velocity FC Return Home to Secure a 2-1 Victory over Westchester FC
- Spokane Velocity FC Concludes a Two Match Road Trip With a Clash Against One Knoxville SC