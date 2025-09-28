9.27.2025: South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Richmond Kickers - Game Highlights

Published on September 27, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC sets club record for longest winning streak of professional era with fifth consecutive victory, defeats Richmond Kickers at Tormenta Stadium, 4-2, as Niall Reid-Stephen tallies brace and assist, Taylor Gray bags winner for first goal with Ibises.







