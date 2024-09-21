9.21.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Richmond Kickers win three consecutive matches across all competitions for first time in over two years, stun Lexington SC with 3-0 victory at City Stadium - the Kickers' largest win since 2022 - through pair of goal contributions from João Gomiero, Chandler O'Dwyer and second consecutive clean sheet from 18-year-old USL Academy signing James Sneddon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from September 21, 2024

Forward Madison Releases Pre-Match Top for Hispanic Heritage Month - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.