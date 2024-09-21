9.21.2024: Richmond Kickers vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights
September 21, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video
Richmond Kickers win three consecutive matches across all competitions for first time in over two years, stun Lexington SC with 3-0 victory at City Stadium - the Kickers' largest win since 2022 - through pair of goal contributions from João Gomiero, Chandler O'Dwyer and second consecutive clean sheet from 18-year-old USL Academy signing James Sneddon.
Check out the Richmond Kickers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from September 21, 2024
- Forward Madison Releases Pre-Match Top for Hispanic Heritage Month - Forward Madison FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Richmond Kickers Stories
- Kickers Topple Second Place Charlotte Independence; Sneddon Earns Clean Sheet in Second-Ever Start
- Deep Run High School Standout and Mary Washington All-American Josh Kirkland Signs Pro Contract
- Kickers Net Late Game Winner to Beat Spokane Velocity
- Kickers Fall on the Road at Union Omaha
- 22 Holdings, LLC, and RVA Sports Foundation Announce New, State-Of-The-Art Video Scoreboard at City Stadium